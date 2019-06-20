Shropshire to give debut to George Garrett in Unicorns Championship clash

There’s also a return to the Shropshire side for Worcestershire batsman Ollie Westbury, a former Shrewsbury player, who made his first team debut for the Pears last season, writes Stuart Dunn.

The duo will both be in familiar surroundings with the three-day match, which starts on Sunday, taking place at Shrewsbury’s London Road, a ground they know well.

Westbury spent two seasons playing club cricket for Shrewsbury earlier in his career while Warwickshire prospect Garrett, a regular in the Edgbaston club’s second team, has claimed two five-wicket hauls for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League this season.

A former England under-19 batsman, Westbury, who has previously played one-day cricket for Shropshire, has appeared regularly in Worcestershire’s second team this season.

Shropshire’s chairman of selectors Bryan Jones is delighted that both Westbury and Garrett have been given permission by their counties to face Dorset.

He said: “George has taken quite a few wickets in the Birmingham League this season and has bowled well. We’ve been keen to get him involved this season, but he’s not been available until now with his Warwickshire commitments.

“Ollie has played for us before. Worcestershire have had a lot of cricket rained off recently, so this is a chance for him to come in and play some cricket.”

Oswestry’s Joe Carrasco will captain Shropshire for the first time.

The first ball will be bowled at Shrewsbury at 11am on Sunday, with admission free for spectators on all three days.

Shropshire: Joe Carrasco (captain), Alex Phillips, Ollie Westbury, Warrick Fynn, Alexei Kervezee, Ross Aucott, Ryan Lockley, Jack Edwards, George Garrett, Jack Twigger, Ben Roberts.