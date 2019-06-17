T20 experience will benefit youngsters says Bryan Jones

A youthful Shropshire side saw their hopes of progressing to finals day ended by two defeat at the hands of Buckinghamshire in their final Group 2 double-header.

Shropshire finished fourth in the group after recording three wins and five defeats in the competition, and while Jones was disappointed with the final placing he feels the selection of a number of young players bodes well for the future.

“We’re probably disappointed with that (poistion) in general with the side we have. We got our noses in front in a few of the games and didn’t capitalise on it, even at Oxfordshire when we lost twice,” said Jones.

“We were in positions to bat sides out of the game and get a good total. It’s small margins in Twenty20 and it changes very quickly, so that’s cost us basically.

“On the positive side, we’ve got a young team playing in a really good national competition, so for them to experience that has got to be good news.

“We’re in a position where we can bring in some young players, which is what we’ve done. It’s great experience and a learning curve for them to play county Twenty20 cricket.”

“We’re obviously going to learn the lessons from this season going into next year’s competition.”