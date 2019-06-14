Will Parton hoping for derby-day action

The two sides will meet in a Premier Division One clash at Priorslee Park, the first competitive clash between them since a National Knockout tie three years ago.

Shifnal were winners that day but Parton is hoping his side get a chance for revenge, particularly as Worcestershire trio Joe Leach, Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington have been cleared to play. Warwickshire fast bowler George Panayi will play as a batsman, while Henry Blofeld also returns.

“I remember Jack Edwards getting a hundred in that game and we were unable to chase it down,” said Parton.

“Since Wellington went down from the top flight we have been up there on our own, so the lads have been looking forward to this fixture.

“Even though we haven’t faced them often, we know a lot of their players from the Shropshire set-up. They have come up and picked up some good wins. We hope the game goes ahead with it being a derby and us almost at full strength.”

The only absentee for Shrewsbury is Sam Ellis who is dealing with a niggling leg injury.

Shifnal opener Steve Leach will miss out on a reunion against his former club as he is unavailable, but James Sookias returns.

Skipper Chris Murrall said: “This is why we wanted to get promoted to play the likes of Shrewsbury and Berkswell.

“Shrewsbury have probably been the best side in the Birmingham League over the last 10 years. Berkswell look like they are going to run away with it this year but Shrewsbury are a good side and in second and the best of the rest.

“I’m sure it will be a competitive game and great for anyone who likes to wtatch local cricket. We just need it to stay dry!”