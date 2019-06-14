Sam Whitney is demanding better batting

Whitney’s men were well beaten at Leamington last weekend in one of the few Birmingham League Premier Division Two games to beat the weather.

Bridgnorth were skittled out for 85 by the new table-toppers and Whitney wants to see an improved showing when his side host Barnards Green tomorrow.

“We don’t leave enough balls and when the pitch is a bit tricky we go missing,” he said.

“It’s just attacking shot after attacking shot and with the weather that’s around at the moment, it’s not the way to bat. We need someone to stick it out a little bit and bat a bit of time.

“If you do that it does get easier and then you can start playing your shots. But we are doing it from ball one.

“We always seem to be 40-4 or 40-5 and it’s happening far too often.”

Whitney will have Worcestershire paceman Charlie Morris available, while Gareth Mumford and Ross Hurdley will come into the side. Tom Weaver and JP Erasmus are unavailable.

And the Cricket Meadow skipper is keen for the game to be on.

“We’ve got two home games with (bottom club) Brockhampton next week so I hope we can play and get some points on the board,” he added.

Mid-table Oswestry face a trip to Bromsgrove.