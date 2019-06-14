Ross Aucott back for final T20 games

Shropshire, currently third in the five-team group, head to Gerrards Cross knowing they need to win both of Sunday’s games to pull level on points with leaders Buckinghamshire.

Net run rate would then decide which team progresses from group two to take part in the competition’s finals day at Wormsley in August.

Buckinghamshire’s net run rate is currently better than both Shropshire and second-placed Oxfordshire, who have completed their group fixtures and have the same number of points as Buckinghamshire.

“We’ve got an outside chance,” said Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors. “Bucks have got a good side with a few lads with first-class cricket experience.

“They’ve done well so far, but we’re going there to try and win two games.”

Skipper Aucott and his former Shifnal team-mate Charlie Home both return to the side after missing the county’s most recent fixtures in the competition when Herefordshire were beaten twice at Wrekin College last month. Sam Ellis is injured and spinner Sam Whitney is unavailable.

Quatt all-rounder Ryan Wheldon and Oswestry seamer Ben Roberts, who made their senior county debuts that day, retain their places.

Sam Ellis and Omar Ali are both ruled out of Shropshire’s selection plans for this weekend owing to injury.

Sunday’s opening match at Gerrards Cross starts at 11am, with a second game to follow in the afternoon.

Team: Ross Aucott (captain), Alex Phillips, Alexei Kervezee, Joe Carrasco, Simon Gregory, Jack Edwards, Ryan Lockley, Ryan Wheldon, Charlie Home, Jack Twigger, Ben Roberts.