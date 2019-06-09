Shrewsbury KO joy

Battling first at Danescourt, Shrewsbury were indebted to Tyler Ibbotson’s top score of 33 not out down the order as they posted a total of 159 all out in 34.2 overs.

Ibbotson (2-27) then chipped in with the ball as the hosts were dismissed for 148.

The other wickets were shared around with Henry Blofield (3-19), Mike Barnard (2-22), Lewis Evans 3-32 and Sam Ellis (1-23) all chipping in as the London Roaders booked their spot in the next round.