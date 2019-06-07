Pears duo are in for Shrewsbury

Parton himself misses the London Road clash against second-bottom Moseley with wicketkeeper Matt Swift leading the side.

Also missing are Rhodri Evans and Pete Clarke who are both going back to school to teach and study respectively.

Worcestershire players Joe Leach and Ed Barnard come in – with it being Ed’s first game of the season for Shrewsbury.

Warwickshire fast bowler George Panayi also keeps his place to bolster second-placed Shrewsbury’s bowling attack.

“It’s looking good at the moment,” admitted happy skipper Parton.

“This is the strongest side we’ve put out in a while – and probably will for a while as well.

“We have been on a great run over the last month or so – hopefully the lads will keep it up in my absence.

“Moseley are down at the bottom, so you should feel fairly confident. But anyone can beat anyone on the day in this division so you never really know.”

And Swift is in for a busy weekend with Shrewsbury off to Wolverhampton on Sunday in the National Knockout (1pm).

Shifnal skipper Chris Murrall is hoping history repeats itself as his side go to West Bromwich Dartmouth looking to recover from their batting nightmare.

His team were skittled out for 49 at Moseley last Saturday but Murrall is confident his players can bounce back.

“It’s gone now and if you look at each dismissal individually I don’t think there was much we could do,” he said. “They have two terrific seam bowlers and are probably in a false position.

“Last year we were bowled out for 32 at Brockhampton and came back the next week and performed well.

“With the group of guys we have got in the changing room I’m sure we will come out fighting.”

Shifnal are hoping Shropshire Twenty20 skipper Ross Aucott will be back from injury – he is due to have a net tonight – while Tom Collins is also available.