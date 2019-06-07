Pace duo are back to boost Bridgnorth

The Cricket Meadow men have lost their last three games and sit just above the Premier Division two drop zone.

But Worcestershire bowler Charlie Morris is available for the first time this season and Adam Quiney returns after missing last week’s defeat to Ombersley to attend his brother’s wedding.

“We have got a strong side out this week,” said Whitney. “Having Charlie and Adam will give us a bit of control and firepower up top.

“Last week it was very easy for the batsmen but now we will have two quality and experienced bowlers with the spinners to come after that.”

Whitney insists defeats to Tamworth, Wolverhampton and Ombersley have not dented confidence.

“We have played Wolverhampton and Ombersley who had all their contracted players playing,” he added.

“We haven’t got the resources or players to compete with that so I don’t think confidence is down.

“Leamington are one of the teams we’d like to think we can finish above. We beat them home and away last season but they have made two or three good signings since then.”

Oswestry host Tamworth with skipper Dean Suter coming up against a familiar foe in his counterpart Ben Maddox who, like Suter, is also a wicketkeeper.

“We have grown up playing against each other from when he was with Staffordshire Under-13s and I was with Shropshire,” said Suter.

“I think they are in a false position, they are a better team than where they are.”

Ben Roberts and Matt Richards, missing last week as he was at the Champions League final, come in to replace Alex Selby and Chris Cathrall.