Under-19s having a Blast in Twenty20 contest

It follows on from the one-off floodlit T20 game at Oswestry Cricket Club last September between two ‘cluster teams’.

Cricket Shropshire clubs and community cricket manager Steve Reese said: “That was a great night with hundreds of people turning up to watch the game.

“The feedback we had proved there was an appetite for under-19s cricket in Shropshire so we have organised this season’s competition.

“It is important to promote this competition as keeping this age group in the game is the key to the continued existence and success of clubs in Shropshire.

“Last year’s game showed that the participants really enjoyed the chance to play against their peers in a different format.

“We appreciate there may be difficulties early on with fitting fixtures in due to exams and that some home games would clash with club junior nights. Hopefully we can all remember what the reasons are for this new competition and make every effort to find a mutually agreeable match date.”

There are eight teams taking part split into two divisions.

Oswestry, Pontesbury, Whitchurch and the Frankton/Wem Renegades will play in the North & West division.

Bridgnorth, Wellington, Shifnal and Sentinel/Beacon Renegades will play in the Central East & South Division.

A finals day will be arranged later in the season.