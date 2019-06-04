Young Shropshire cricketer William pitches in at World Cup

William Furniss, aged five, received rapturous cheers as he strode out at Bristol’s County Ground for the match between holders Australia and Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Brockton Primary School pupil, who plays with Cound All Stars, was one of three lucky players picked out in a lottery from almost 30,000 nationally to get the honour of taking the trophy out.

He was joined by his father John, who joked: “As he carried the cup out I think the TV cut to an advert break so there was no footage.

“His mother was waiting to watch so she was not happy.”

He added: “William did a great job. He had his white gloves on. I gave him a hand to hold it, then he put it on the plinth.

“He was introduced to the crowd and they gave him a big cheer.

Famous faces

John said: “He was probably a bit daunted by it but he did really well.

Advertising

“It was a great day. We saw a lot of famous faces. We met Michael Atherton and had a bit of a chat with him, which was interesting.

John added: “It was just a quick hello, I’ve come across him before on a couple of occasions. It was very nice to meet him again. He was doing the commentary by the pitch.

"He wished William well. It was a great atmosphere. William met Steve Smith and some of the Australian team.

“It was very enjoyable. He enjoyed the barracking.”

On Sunday it was back to normality for William’s game with the All Stars, who might just have been inspired by the action.

John said: “He was very keen and wanted to get stuck in.”