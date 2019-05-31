Menu

Advertising

Sam Ellis stars in derby-day success

Cricket | Published:

Sam Ellis starred with bat and ball as Shrewsbury defeated Shifnal by 34 runs in the Birmingham League Twenty20 last night.

Will Parton bats for Shrewsbury with Shifnal wicketkeeper Shaun Lorimer looking on

The visitors opted to bat first and Ellis top scored with an unbeaten 43 off 30 balls. Asharn Hodge added 34 and Peter Clark a rapid 25 as Shrewsbury posted 153-7.

Ellis then claimed three of the first four wickets as the home side lost wickets at regular intervals. Ellis finished with figures of 4-32 from his four overs.

Tyler Ibbotson also claimed 3-10 as Shifnal were all out for 119, a defiant knock of 40 from Mark Bissell their highlight.

Cricket Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News