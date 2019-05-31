Sam Ellis stars in derby-day success

The visitors opted to bat first and Ellis top scored with an unbeaten 43 off 30 balls. Asharn Hodge added 34 and Peter Clark a rapid 25 as Shrewsbury posted 153-7.

Ellis then claimed three of the first four wickets as the home side lost wickets at regular intervals. Ellis finished with figures of 4-32 from his four overs.

Tyler Ibbotson also claimed 3-10 as Shifnal were all out for 119, a defiant knock of 40 from Mark Bissell their highlight.