Sam Ellis stars in derby-day success
Sam Ellis starred with bat and ball as Shrewsbury defeated Shifnal by 34 runs in the Birmingham League Twenty20 last night.
The visitors opted to bat first and Ellis top scored with an unbeaten 43 off 30 balls. Asharn Hodge added 34 and Peter Clark a rapid 25 as Shrewsbury posted 153-7.
Ellis then claimed three of the first four wickets as the home side lost wickets at regular intervals. Ellis finished with figures of 4-32 from his four overs.
Tyler Ibbotson also claimed 3-10 as Shifnal were all out for 119, a defiant knock of 40 from Mark Bissell their highlight.
