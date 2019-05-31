Key trio are set to boost Shrewsbury

Fast bowler George Panayi could also be in the side but is waiting for clearance from his host club Warwickshire CCC.

Shrewsbury School teacher and former Welsh Minor Counties player Rhodri Evans remains in the side, while Pat Jacobs and Josh Anders go down to the seconds from the side that faced Walsall last weekend.

Worcestershire ace Pennington is on his way back from injury and will use playing for Shrewsbury to boost his fitness in the same way Pears skipper Joe Leach did earlier this season.

Skipper Will Parton is hoping to claim second spot in the table with Shrewsbury just one point behind their Birmingham hosts.

And Parton expects a real challenge from a Knowle & Dorridge side beaten heavily at Shifnal last weekend.

“It’s always been a very tough place to go,” admitted Parton.

“The defeat at Shifnal shows that anyone in the league is there for the taking.

“It helps us that they have had a loss last week – but they have such a good side that you never know what’s going to happen.

“It’s very easy to fall behind in the game at Knowle & Dorridge.

“But’s it one of the nicest places to place in the league. I’m really looking forward to it.

“And Knowle & Dorridge have to play the leaders, Berkswell, in a couple of weeks.”

Shifnal will look to build on that excellent win last weekend when they go to a Moseley side currently sitting in the bottom two.