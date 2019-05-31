Alex Selby is handed debut for Oswestry

The 17-year-old Ellesmere College student will open the bowling as Oswestry look to get back on track after consecutive Premier Division Two defeats.

Selby has impressed for the second XI and captain Dean Suter has no doubts about throwing him in. “He bowls with some pace and has real talent,” said Suter.

“I’m of the opinion that if you’re good enough then you’re old enough.

“He’s going to take the new ball and I think he will do well. He deserves his chance.

“He’s got real potential and we want to get the youngsters into the first team to show what they can do.”

Josh Coleridge returns from a shoulder injury but Ben Roberts is out.

Oswestry have lost their last two but Suter isn’t too concerned.

“We’ve won three and lost three which isn’t too bad,” he said. “We’ve learnt a lot from the last two.”

Bridgnorth expect to face a full strength Ombersley side tomorrow. The visitors are likely to feature a number of Worcestershire players.

But Bridgnorth skipper Sam Whitney will not be able to call upon the services of Pears bowler Charlie Morris.

“With Worcester not having a game until June 10 I’d imagine the like of Josh Dell and Brett D’Oliveira will be playing,” said Whitney.

“But I’ve already had a message from Charlie saying he’s not being released.

“They have got a week off and he’s going to have a rest.

“Last week all the Warwickshire and Worcestershire contracted players played for their sides apart from ours, which wasn’t helpful.”

Back-to-back losses have seen Bridgnorth fall down the Birmingham League Premier Division Two table.

They now sit one place above the drop zone, 12 points ahead of Tamworth.

“That defeat to Tamworth is looking big now,” added Whitney. “But we usually do well in the 55-over stuff and I’m confident we can pick up points.”

Adam Quiney will be missing so Dan Kearsley comes in.