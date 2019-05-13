Warrick Fynn century blasts Oswestry to victory

Fynn batted throughout his side’s innings as the home side made 237-5 from 50 overs against Halesowen.

He faced 145 balls and finished on 124 not out in a 20-run victory after the visitors were all out for 217 with eight balls remaining.

Funn’s 50 came off 73 balls before he stepped on the pace to bring up his ton off 127 deliveries. Alex Huxley was the next top scorer with 29 while Roman Walker chipped in with a rapid 24.

Walker, fresh from making his Glamorgan debut last week, then did the damage with the ball.

He finished with 3-29 off 10 overs and there were also two wickets apiece for Joe Carrasco and Jonathan Davies.

Wes Griffiths hit 56 but it was only a ninth-wicket partnership of 51 between Hassan Akram (30) and Eddie Rhodes (28) that kept the visitors in the game.

Bridgnorth’s clash at Himley lasted just 4.3 overs before the umpires deemed the pitch to be dangerous and abandoned the game.

After a delayed start, due to water running under the covers in midweek, the home side had reached 12-2 when the players came off. Adam Quiney had picked up both wickets for Bridgnorth.

“The pitch was very wet,” said Bridgnorth skipper Sam Whitney. “We gave it a couple of hours to dry out and then tried it.

“It was one of those where you are unsure what the pitch will play like.

“It was popping off a length and it wasn’t going to be long until someone broke a finger.

“It’s frustrating because we were in the driving seat after I won the toss. It’s poor from their ground staff.”

The result meant Bridgnorth had to settle for six points and are in fifth spot.