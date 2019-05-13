Quickfire victory for Shrewsbury

The London Road bowlers did the damage to help record the earliest result of the day in Birmingham League Premier Division One.

Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach played a big part as the visitors were skittled out for just 65 inside 22 overs.

Leach continued his recovery from a long-term stress fracture and returned fine figures of 4-15 from seven overs.

At the other end, Mike Barnard completed his 10-over spell with 3-39 before the innings was finished off by Sam Ellis who took the final two wickets with the only two balls that he delivered!

Leach (42 not out) then took advantage of a shell-shocked Wardens attack, helped by an unbeaten 17 from Rob Foster after the wicket of Will Parton had fallen with the total on five.

Shrewsbury reached their target in the 14th over to record a second success of the season.

Skipper Parton said: “Joe and Mike ran through the top order with Ellis and George Garrett mopping up the rest. We were all done by 3pm.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury progressed in the National Knockout with a hard-fought two wicket win over Wombourne yesterday. They edged home after dismissing the visitors for 111.

Advertising

Shifnal made it back-to-back wins by defeating Kidderminster, the team they were promoted with from Division Two last year.

The home side’s decision to bowl first paid off, although they were met with stiff resistance from former Worcestershire man Neil Pinner.

While wickets tumbled around him, the Kidderminster captain fought valiantly until he was the last man out for 78, caught by Steve Leach off Chad Brandrick.

His knock came from 102 balls as his side fought their way to 153 all out in 46 overs.

Tom Collins took 3-28 for Shifnal, who ran out three wicket winners after Ross Aucott hit 44 from 54 balls. Skipper Chris Murrall added a valuable 29.

The consistent Liam Weston was the most successful bowler for Kidderminster, finishing with 3-19 from 10 overs.