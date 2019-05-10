Will Parton urging care with bat

The London Roaders host Kenilworth Wardens in a Birmingham League Premier Division One clash on the back of a seven-wicket loss at Dorridge last weekend.

Shrewsbury collapsed to 114 all out inside 41 overs and skipper Parton admitted they were short.

“I think there was maybe a bit of impatience and lack of game awareness,” he said. “I’m hoping we can get back on track.

“We could have been better in seeing certain bowlers off and with shot selection based on the field that was set.

“But we played really well in the first game of the season and again in losing to Berkswell, who are probably the best team in the league.

“You always get one game where you don’t get enough runs, we bowled and fielded well.”

Shrewsbury are boosted by having Warwickshire’s George Panayi available, although he will only be allowed to bat.

Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach will again play, although Parton will only know on the day if the Pears will allow him to bowl.

Matt Swift will also return to the side with Greg Wassell and Patrick Jacob dropping out.

Parton and fellow opener Rob Foster shared an opening stand of 47 at Dorridge after the visitors won the toss and chose to bat.

Parton (28) and Foster (26) were the only batsman to get past 20 as Dorridge’s overseas star Siddhesh Dixit enjoyed a successful afternoon with figures of 5-24.

“It was a tough game and a very difficult pitch to bat on,” said Parton.

“Myself and Rob did well to see us through the new ball. Unfortunately some poor dismissals led us to being short of a competitive score.”

Two quick wickets gave Shrewsbury some hope as Mike Barnard and George Garrett struck to leave the home side 10-2.

Barnard went on to claim a second wicket but that man Dixit was able to inflict more damage as his unbeaten 71 off 65 balls saw Dorridge clinch victory at the start of the 29th over – their fifth success from five games in all competitions this season.

“We bowled well, we just didn’t have enough runs on the board,” added Parton.

“About 150 would have been competitive. Dixit was a good player, batted well and bowled steady.”

Shrewsbury are in action again on Sunday when they host Wombourne in the National Knockout second round (1pm).

Shifnal, meanwhile, picked up their first success of the season at Kenilworth Wardens last weekend and will look to continue that good form at home to Kidderminster.

Both sides were promoted from Division One last season.