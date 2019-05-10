Sam Whitney bids to stop Westbury

Whitney’s side head to Stourbridge Road tomorrow chasing a third straight Birmingham League Premier Division Two victory.

Worcestershire batsman Westbury has been in terrific form for the Staffordshire outfit in their opening three games.

But Whitney believes his bowling attack could be suited to restricting the former Shrewsbury School man.

“He’s a good player and I know him quite well,” he said. “He has played in Australia for the team where my brother Jono is captain.

“We seem to have done well against him in the past. He likes the ball coming on to the bat and using the pace.

“We haven’t got anyone with pace who can blow sides away but we’ve bowled well the last two weeks with our lines.”

Gareth Mumford returns but Simon Gregory is missing through work commitments.

Bridgnorth’s T20 clash with Shifnal last night was postponed because of the rain.

Advertising

Oswestry are at home to Halesowen, who will be led by Shropshire professional and former Worcestershire player Alexei Kervezee.

Missing for the visitors, however, will be Shropshire’s new signing, the highly rated all-rounder Charlie Hartley who has had First-Class experience with Kent.

He suffered a badly fractured finger recently and could be out for up to eight weeks. Oswestry sit fourth in the table, one spot above Bridgnorth.