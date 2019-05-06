Menu

Advertising

Shropshire can take heart from opener

By Nick Elwell | Cricket | Published:

Shropshire’s chairman of selectors Bryan Jones admitted there was a touch of regret after the county started their Unicorns Twenty20 campaign with a win and a loss against Berkshire.

Bryan Jones, Shropshire's chairman of selectors

Jones saw Ross Aucott lead the side to victory in the opening clash of the double-header at Whitchurch before falling 12-runs short in the second.

“We’re pleased with how we played, but when we got in the changing room when we finished the second game, after being placed nicely, I think we felt we should have won both of them actually,” said Jones.

“But I suppose at the start of the day, I guess you would take that against a very good Berkshire side, so overall we were pretty pleased.

“Berkshire are a good outfit. They take it very seriously, they’re very drilled, very successful, so to put two good performances in we were pleased.”

Cricket Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News