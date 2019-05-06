Shropshire can take heart from opener

Jones saw Ross Aucott lead the side to victory in the opening clash of the double-header at Whitchurch before falling 12-runs short in the second.

“We’re pleased with how we played, but when we got in the changing room when we finished the second game, after being placed nicely, I think we felt we should have won both of them actually,” said Jones.

“But I suppose at the start of the day, I guess you would take that against a very good Berkshire side, so overall we were pretty pleased.

“Berkshire are a good outfit. They take it very seriously, they’re very drilled, very successful, so to put two good performances in we were pleased.”