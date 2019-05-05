Worcestershire close in on knockout stages

The all-rounder reached three figures off 107 balls and shared in a record-breaking fifth-wicket stand with fit-again Ben Cox (87) to rescue the home side from 62-4 after they had elected to bat.

The partnership of 169 was Worcestershire’s best for any wicket in List A cricket against the Tykes and a total of 293-7 was well above par on a used wicket.

Wayne Parnell then made another decisive contribution with the ball with his second five-wicket haul of the week after his 5-24 against Notts Outlaws.

He dismissed the Yorkshire top three and ended with 5-25 from seven overs as Worcestershire – the North Group winners for the past two years – remain on course to progress further in the competition after a fifth win in seven games.

Warwickshire denied James Anderson’s Lancashire the chance to qualify from the group stage. The Bears cannot qualify having lost four of their seven fixtures so far, but their five-wicket DLS triumph at Edgbaston means the Red Rose need other results to go their way today.

Lancashire amassed 277-7 thanks to skipper Dane Vilas’s 83. Alex Thomson continued his fine tournament with List A-best figures of 3-27, including a burst of three wickets in 12 balls.

The home side then recovered from a superb opening spell of 8-2-15-3 from Anderson to time their pursuit to perfection.

Liam Banks struck 61 before Sam Hain saw the job through with consummate skill, his unbeaten 84 raising further his remarkable List A career average of 58.