Poor batting is costly for Shrewsbury

Parton’s men made a promising start but eventually fell to a seven-wicket loss in their Birmingham League Premier Division One clash.

The London Road skipper and fellow opener Rob Foster shared an opening stand of 47 after the visitors won the toss and chose to bat.

But Shrewsbury collapsed to 114 all out inside 41 overs and skipper Parton admitted they were short.

“It was a tough game and a very difficult pitch to bat on,” said Parton.

“Myself and Rob did well to see us through the new ball. Unfortunately some poor dismissals led us to being short of a competitive score.”

Parton (28) and Foster (26) were the only batsman to get past 20 as Dorridge’s overseas star Siddhesh Dixit enjoyed a successful afternoon with figures of 5-24.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach, restricted to just playing as a batsman, made just five.

Two quick wickets gave Shrewsbury some hope as Mike Barnard and George Garrett struck to leave the hosts 10-2.

Barnard went on to claim a second wicket but that man Dixit was able to inflict more damage as his unbeaten 71 off 65 balls saw Dorridge clinch victory at the start of the 29th over – their fifth success from five games in all competitions this season.

“We bowled well, we just didn’t have enough runs on the board,” added Parton.

“About 150 would have been competitive. Dixit was a good player, batted well and bowled steady.”