England reportedly blacklist Joe Clarke

Ex-Pears team-mates Clarke and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were named during the trial of former New Road all-rounder Alex Hepburn as members of a WhatsApp group that exchanged disrespectful messages about women.

Hepburn was jailed for five years this week after being found guilty of rape and the judge clarified in summing up that Clarke did nothing wrong on the night of the attack. But it is understood the England and Wales Cricket Board are concerned by the tone of the messages and are considering disciplinary action.

Clarke, 22, has reportedly been told he will not be picked for England Lions duty or a full call-up.

He has started the 2019 season in fine form, making 112 and 97 not out on Championship debut for Nottinghamshire and averaging 53.16 in the Royal London One-Day Cup – and might have been in line for selection for today’s ODI in Dublin.