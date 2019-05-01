Captaincy is great honour says Ross Aucott

The Shifnal all-rounder will take charge when Shropshire host Berkshire at Whitchurch in the Unicorns T20 competition on Sunday before a trip to Oxford’s Magdalen College to face Oxfordshire 24 hours later on Bank Holiday Monday.

Shropshire will also play group games against Herefordshire at Wrekin College on May 26 and Buckinghamshire at Gerrards Cross on June 16.

The group winners will progress to finals day at Wormsley in August.

Each matchday will see Shropshire play two separate T20 games against their opponents, with points awarded to the winners.

“It’s a massive honour,” said Aucott, 23, on being chosen to skipper the county.

“I’ve played for Shropshire all my life, so to be asked to captain the side is exciting, a great honour, and it’s something I didn’t expect to happen for a while.

“But now that it’s happened I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve got a good side and I’m optimistic that we can have some success.”

Aucott led a young Shropshire side in two T20 warm-up defeats against Staffordshire at Wrekin College last weekend.