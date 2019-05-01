Advertising
Captain Joe Leach back in action
Worcestershire club captain Joe Leach has resumed bowling after suffering a stress fracture of the back mid-way through last season.
The 27-year-old Stafford-born all-rounder had taken 193 County Championship wickets in the previous three seasons.
Leach returned two for 11 from six overs playing for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League and is now also back playing Second XI cricket for Worcestershire.
Worcestershire host Nottinghamshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup at New Road today.
