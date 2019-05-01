Menu

Captain Joe Leach back in action

By Russell Youll | Cricket | Published:

Worcestershire club captain Joe Leach has resumed bowling after suffering a stress fracture of the back mid-way through last season.

Joe Leach

The 27-year-old Stafford-born all-rounder had taken 193 County Championship wickets in the previous three seasons.

Leach returned two for 11 from six overs playing for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League and is now also back playing Second XI cricket for Worcestershire.

Worcestershire host Nottinghamshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup at New Road today.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll
@russyoull_star

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

