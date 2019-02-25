Advertising
Asharn Hodge signs up at Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Cricket Club have confirmed West Indies all-rounder Asharn Hodge as their overseas player.
Hodge, from the Leeward Islands, joins from Saltburn CC who play in the North Yorkshire & South Durham League.
He becomes he fourth new all-rounder at the Birmingham League Premier Division club, along with David Laird from Bridgnorth, Whitchurch’s Sam Ellis and Warwickshire academy player George Garrett who went to Shrewsbury School.
