Oswestry sign seamer Lahiru Samarakoon

Samarakoon represented Sri Lanka at the Under-19s World Cup in 2016 and plays for Badureliya Sports Club in his home country.

Last year he helped Camberley CC finish fourth in the Surrey First Division, scoring 301 runs at 30.1 and taking 33 wickets at 15.6.

Oswestry have also completed the signings of Matty Richards from Sentinel, Alex Huxley from Whitchurch and Wales CCC bowler Ben Roberts.