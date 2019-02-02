Tributes paid to Shropshire cricket stalwart John Bennett

Bennett is recognised as a man who made an immense contribution as a player, administrator, leader and supporter of the game in county.

He played his cricket as an opening batsman at both Montgomery and Wroxeter, where he was later club president.

Bennett was also chairman of Shropshire CCC before taking up the same role with the Board when it was set up in the late 1990s.

A special game was held at Shrewsbury School between the county’s gents and development squads to celebrate his 90th birthday in 2017.

Very sad day yesterday John Bennett former Chairman, President and constant supporter passed away. I know the last 20 years he has hardly missed a game and he will be now be missed greatly #ShropshireCricketClub #Cats — James T Ralph (@jtr1975) January 31, 2019

Cricket Shropshire chairman Keith Higgins said: “John was incredibly well-known and well-liked in the cricket world in Shropshire and beyond.

“He was instrumental in the setting up of Shropshire Cricket Board back in the 1990s and an important figure in the game in the county over many years. Condolences from all at Cricket Shropshire to his family and friends.”

Shropshire CCC chairman Toby Shaw said: “John was a great supporter of the club and of Shropshire cricket. He contributed so much over so many years.

“John was very well-known in local cricketing circles and always so positive and receptive about the changing face of the game. Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Shropshire vice-chairman, John Hulme, said: “John was a very fine player in the great Wroxeter side of the late 1960s and 1970s. He made an enormous contribution to Shropshire cricket and will be missed by so many throughout Shropshire and beyond. He was a true gentleman.”