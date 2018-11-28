Advertising
League reveals its make-up for 2019
Clubs in the Shropshire County Cricket league have been informed of the provisional structure for 2019.
League chiefs set out the proposals at Monday's AGM and clubs have until midnight on December 16 to reply or appeal.
Premier Division: Allscott Heath 1, Bomere Heath 1, Ludlow 1, Madeley 1, Newport 1, Quatt 1, Sentinel 1, St Georges 1, Wellington 1, Wem 1, Whitchurch 1, Worfield 1.
Division One: Alberbury 1, Beacon 1, Bridgnorth 2, Cound 1, Ellesmere 1, Frankton 1, Knockin and Kinnerley 1, Newtown 1, Pontesbury 1, Shelton 1, Shifnal 2, Shrewsbury 2.
Division Two: Albrighton 1, Chirk 1, Forton 1, Lilleshall 1, Montgomery 1, Sentinel 2, Shifnal 3, St Georges 1, Wellington 2, Welshpool 1, Worfield 2, Wroxeter and Uppington.
Division Three: Condover 1, Church Aston, Frankton 2, Harpers, Hinstock, Hodnet, Peplow & Tibberton, Ludlow 2, Oswestry 2, Quatt 2, Shelton 2, Wellington 3, Willey 1.
Division Four: Acton Reynald 1, Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth 3, Cae Glas 1, Calverhall, Chelmarsh, Church Stretton, Iscoyd and Fenns Bank 1, Madeley 2, Prees, Trysull and Seisdon, Wheaton Aston.
Division Five: Alberbury 2, Beacon 2, Broseley, Column, Knockin and Kinnerley 2, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock 1, Newport 2, Newtown 2, Wellington 4, Wem 2, Whitchurch 2.
Division Six: Acton Reynald 2, Bomere Heath 2, Corvedale, Cound 2, Guilsfield, Harcourt, Montgomery 2, Overton on Dee, Pontesbury 2, Shrewsbury 3, St Georges 3, Willey 2.
Division Seven: Allscott Heath 2, Coton Hall, Ellesmere 2, Forton 2, Lilleshall 2, Llanidloes, Ludlow 3, Quatt 3, Quayside, Shifnal 4.
Division Eight: Albrighton 2, Allscott Heath 3, Beacon 3, Cae Glas 2, Chirk 2, Condover 2, Iscoyd & Fenns Bank 2, Lilleshall 4, Much Wenlock 2, Welshpool 2.
Sunday Division One: Alberbury 3, Bridgnorth 4, Cound 3, Frankton 3, Kinver, Knockin and Kinnerley 3, Madeley 3, Pontesbury 3, Shrewsbury 4, Wellington 5, Wem 3, Worfield 3.
Sunday Division Two: Bomere Heath 3, Ellesmere 3, Knockin & Kinnerley 4, Lilleshall 3, Madeley 4, Newport 3, Oswestry 3, Sentinel 3, Shelton 3, Whitchurch 3.
