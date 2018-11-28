League reveals its make-up for 2019

League chiefs set out the proposals at Monday's AGM and clubs have until midnight on December 16 to reply or appeal.

Premier Division: Allscott Heath 1, Bomere Heath 1, Ludlow 1, Madeley 1, Newport 1, Quatt 1, Sentinel 1, St Georges 1, Wellington 1, Wem 1, Whitchurch 1, Worfield 1.

Division One: Alberbury 1, Beacon 1, Bridgnorth 2, Cound 1, Ellesmere 1, Frankton 1, Knockin and Kinnerley 1, Newtown 1, Pontesbury 1, Shelton 1, Shifnal 2, Shrewsbury 2.

Division Two: Albrighton 1, Chirk 1, Forton 1, Lilleshall 1, Montgomery 1, Sentinel 2, Shifnal 3, St Georges 1, Wellington 2, Welshpool 1, Worfield 2, Wroxeter and Uppington.

Division Three: Condover 1, Church Aston, Frankton 2, Harpers, Hinstock, Hodnet, Peplow & Tibberton, Ludlow 2, Oswestry 2, Quatt 2, Shelton 2, Wellington 3, Willey 1.

Division Four: Acton Reynald 1, Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth 3, Cae Glas 1, Calverhall, Chelmarsh, Church Stretton, Iscoyd and Fenns Bank 1, Madeley 2, Prees, Trysull and Seisdon, Wheaton Aston.

Division Five: Alberbury 2, Beacon 2, Broseley, Column, Knockin and Kinnerley 2, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock 1, Newport 2, Newtown 2, Wellington 4, Wem 2, Whitchurch 2.

Division Six: Acton Reynald 2, Bomere Heath 2, Corvedale, Cound 2, Guilsfield, Harcourt, Montgomery 2, Overton on Dee, Pontesbury 2, Shrewsbury 3, St Georges 3, Willey 2.

Division Seven: Allscott Heath 2, Coton Hall, Ellesmere 2, Forton 2, Lilleshall 2, Llanidloes, Ludlow 3, Quatt 3, Quayside, Shifnal 4.

Division Eight: Albrighton 2, Allscott Heath 3, Beacon 3, Cae Glas 2, Chirk 2, Condover 2, Iscoyd & Fenns Bank 2, Lilleshall 4, Much Wenlock 2, Welshpool 2.

Sunday Division One: Alberbury 3, Bridgnorth 4, Cound 3, Frankton 3, Kinver, Knockin and Kinnerley 3, Madeley 3, Pontesbury 3, Shrewsbury 4, Wellington 5, Wem 3, Worfield 3.

Sunday Division Two: Bomere Heath 3, Ellesmere 3, Knockin & Kinnerley 4, Lilleshall 3, Madeley 4, Newport 3, Oswestry 3, Sentinel 3, Shelton 3, Whitchurch 3.