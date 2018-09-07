Warrick Fynn close to special double

The all-rounder is on the brink of achieving the rare feat after hitting his fifth century of the season and also taking four wickets as the Morda Road men eased to an eight-wicket win over Bromsgrove last weekend.

He is now tantalisingly close to the landmark with two games to go – needing 11 more runs to complete 1,000 runs for the season, and another six wickets for his 50.

“He had a superb season last year which we thought would be a hard act to follow, but he keeps getting better and better,” said chairman Chris Wiseman.

“A double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets has never been achieved by an Oswestry player in the Birmingham League, and I doubt it has ever been done in the Shropshire League.”

Fynn’s latest efforts helped Oswestry chase down 169 for victory to take them up to fourth in the table and they will look to keep up the good work against Tamworth on Saturday.

After picking up 4-10 with his left-arm spin, he cracked an undefeated 103 off 104 balls which included 17 fours and one six.

Despite last weekend’s win, Oswestry have too much to do in their last two games if they are to catch Shifnal or Bridgnorth and make a late push for promotion.

“The higher you can finish, the better it looks, so we want to end the season well,” added Wiseman.

“It’s good to have three teams from Shropshire in the top four.”

With one eye on next season, Oswestry are already making moves to bolster their side with a couple of new signings in the pipeline - an early order batsman and opening bowler.