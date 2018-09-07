Shifnal out to halt a promotion party

Victory for the hosts would see them clinch a place in the Birmingham League Premier Division for the first time.

But a Shifnal win would lift them back up to second, as long as Bridgnorth pick up less than five bonus points, with one match to go.

For much of the season, Shifnal have looked the favourites to join Kidderminster in the promotion places.

But a Bank Holiday Monday defeat to Tamworth saw them slip out of the top two and be replaced by Bridgnorth.

“It’s a big occasion and we’ve got it all to do, I would say they would be red-hot favourites,” said Murrall.

“All we can do is make life difficult for them on Saturday and see what comes of it.

“If we were to win both games I think we’d go pretty close, although tomorrow would need to be pretty convincing.

“But if you win the game it’s not unusual for the opposition to pick up four or less points.

“They’re not second for no reason, they’re a good side. Their captain Sam (Whitney) is a good mate of mine and it will be a difficult game for us.

“The pressure is very much on them, it’s almost a free swing for us. We’ve just got to try to go and win and see what comes of it.

“We always knew we’d got some tough fixtures coming up towards the back end, tomorrow being one of them.

“If we win both games that’s all we can do – if it’s not good enough it’s not good enough.

“We’ve overachieved this year to even be competing at the top end of the league.

“If you’d have offered me a chance at the start to be competing for second place with two games to go... I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Shifnal are without Jack Edwards, who dislocated a finger in last week’s win over Himley. Ed Beard is unavailable, but Tom Collins returns.

Shrewsbury play their final Premier Division home fixture when they host West Bromwich Dartmouth.

And there’s an all-Shropshire clash in Division Three as Newport go to Whitchurch.

Newport make one change from the team that beat Redditch last weekend with Sam Davies coming in for Devroy Bentick.