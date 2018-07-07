Kervezee is enjoying Minor life with Shropshire

Having lost at Bridgnorth last Sunday, they begin a three-day clash with Herefordshire tomorrow.

Batsman Alexei Kervezee is particularly looking forward to it as he is looking to get one over on former Worcestershire team-mate Matt Pardoe – Herefordshire’s skipper.

“We played against Herefordshire in my first game for Shropshire. It will be good to catch up with Matt again and maybe get one up on him,” he said. “They have got a good blend of youth and experience and a lot of their lads are performing in the Birmingham League which is the league I play in (for Halesowen) so it should be a good match-up.”

It is Kervezee’s first season in minor counties cricket – and he has been mightily impressed by the standard.

“I’m really enjoying myself. The people at Shropshire have made the transition from county cricket to minor counties cricket very easy for me,” he said. “They have taken me in with open arms. I can’t speak highly enough of them. The standard of cricket is very good. We’ve played against a couple of teams who I genuinely reckon that on a good day could give a first-class county a good run for their money.”

Kervezee added: “I have been taken on as a player but they have also asked me to do as much as I can in terms of talking to the younger lads, helping the captain with any ideas that I have.

“If there is anything I can add to the warm-up or off-field matters they want my input. They have asked me to get involved as much as I can and it’s something that I have really enjoyed.”

Shropshire began the Western Division season with a win by 166 runs over Cheshire.

Team: Steve Leach (Shifnal, captain), Omar Ali (C&R Hawks), Will Parton (Shrewsbury), Alexei Kervezee (Halesowen), Ross Aucott (Shifnal), Ryan Lockley (Bridgnorth), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth), Gurjit Sandhu (Twickenham), Alex Wyatt (Shifnal), Jack Twigger (Wellington).