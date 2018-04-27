Simon Khomari could prove a first-class signing for Wellington

The 26-year-old South African batsman has returned for a second spell at Orleton Park and will take over as captain from Wendell Wagner.

Khomari, who plays for Boland in his homeland, scored more than 400 runs for Wellington in the Birmingham League Premier Division in 2011 in his first spell with the Orleton Park club as a ‘raw amateur’, according to Wellington team-mate Adam Byram.

After staying in touch with the club and coming close to a return on a couple of occasions, Khomari – who can also bowl left-arm spin – returns as skipper for the 2018 campaign, having gained plenty of top level experience including a spell as captain of South Africa A.

“With Simon coming in, especially after Samit (Gohil) went home early injured, it should make us stronger,” said club spokesman Adam Byram.

“He started middle order for us in the Premier League and went to open and got 400 runs. Since he’s had six years’ first-class experience and captained South Africa A. He’s got good credentials and has always kept in touch with us.

“He knows the ground, the lads and the club. He loved the set-up. He was very keen to come back. We get him for a whole season which is a benefit over the Indian lads who go back in August.”

Khomari, who has a first-class century under his belt, is the sole new face in at Wellington, who get their Division One campaign under way with a home clash against Shifnal tomorrow.

Byram added: “We’ve kept the nucleus together. We’ve got a nice young team who are further on in experience and development and we hope to see the benefit of that.

Advertising

“With Wendell stepping down it’s a chance for him to focus on batting and bowling. After a period of time – he’d been doing it five years – you might need a different voice. Especially being an amateur club and everything that comes with that.

“He’ll be able to turn up and just bat and bowl.”

Whitchurch make their return to the Birmingham League with a home clash against Rugby in the Division Three.

The Heath Road men, Shropshire League champions last season, have signed Salim Ahmed, an opening batsman and spin bowler, from Broseley, while Nadeem Ahmad, an opening bowler and middle-order batsman, has also completed the same move.

Advertising

But Whitchurch have lost the services of Vansh Bajaj, an influential all-rounder, who will play his cricket this summer for Peterborough Town given he is now studying in Cambridge.

Whitchurch’s chairman of cricket Iain Marsh said: “We always play to win and want to finish as high as possible.”

Whitchurch were beaten by 68 runs in a friendly at division one side Oswestry last weekend.

Dan Bowen, a consistent wicket taker last season, took 3-41 as Oswestry totalled 233-4 before skipper Alex Huxley hit 96 as Whitchurch were bowled out for 165.

Allrounder Ijaz Yousaf and wicketkeeper Connor Tinsley, who both missed that game, will return for the league opener against Rugby.

But Whitchurch will be without Sam Ellis and William Doerr owing to commitments with Ellesmere College and Cardiff University respectively.