Oswestry up for the battle

Having gained promotion as Second Division champions, the Morda Road men get under way with a testing trip to one of the title favourites, Himley.

And it marks the start of an important season for the north Shropshire men who will be out to safeguard their place in the Birmingham League that will streamline its numbers to just 24 next year.

Should they be relegated from Division One, Oswestry will face the prospect of a return to the Shropshire League – but chairman Chris Wisemen is confident about the side’s chances as they prepare for the task ahead.

The team warmed up for the new season with a heartening 68-run win over third division Whitchurch last weekend which provided a good workout for both batsmen and bowlers.

“We’re lucky in respect that the core of the side are all home grown players, they’re young and want to challenge themselves,” said Wiseman.

“They are proud to play for the club, there is a very good balance in the side, and we are quietly confident.

“You could see the difference between us and Whitchurch who play in division three, and considering we’ve still got three players to come in, it was an encouraging performance

“But Himley will be a big test as they will be one of the early season favourites.”

Oswestry will start the season without opening bowler Rituraj Singh, an Indian A medium quickie, with the overseas recruit still awaiting his permit.

Worcestershire’s Joe Clarke will play when free from first-class commitments.

The season is starting a week late to allow grounds to dry out following the recent deluge, but Oswestry shook off any rustiness with a convincing 68-run win over Whitchurch last Saturday.