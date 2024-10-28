Liam Davies: Best is yet to come

The Telford fighter is the headline act at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on Saturday night as he finally faces off with rival Shabaz Masoud with his super bantamweight IBO title on the line.

Donnington's Davies, 28, heads into the live TV contest undefeated from his 16 professional scraps, as does his Stoke-based opponent Masoud, from 13 outings.

Davies was last in action when he claimed the strap in March by making mincemeat of Mexican Erik Robles Ayala in two rounds at the same venue and his long-awaited clash with Masoud has been some time coming after July's initial date was postponed due to Davies picking up a virus.

Davies doubled down on the commitment he has shown to blossom into his pro career and knows a life in boxing does not last forever, so is fiercely determined and fired-up to make the most of it as he heads into his peak.

"All the fights are massive, that's down to the people that get behind me and the position I've put myself in," Davies told the Shropshire Star. "They are all important to me. Everyone I fight is just a name – I've got to do a number on them because I've still got big dreams and plenty more to do.

"I don't even feel like I'm getting going, I'm coming into my prime years, the experience is there now."

Liam Davies

Davies added: "I still feels there's plenty more to do. I'm motivated, hungry and coming into my prime. In a couple of years I expect bigger and better from myself. That's what I'm pushing for day in day out.

"I grew up in gloves. I've got pictures in gloves as a young kid. When my nan and grandad used to take me to the car boot sales in Walsall, I was mad for boxing stuff, I had a punch bag and be on it every weekend.

"This was meant to be for me. I've got this vision and I believe it's come to me for a reason, I don't believe in coincidences. I'm going to take full advantage of it and aim for the stars because I believe I can do big things.

"I train for 12 rounds. I'm not stupid, I made the mistake as amateur when kids beat me, I wasn't dedicated. Those mistakes have been made, I'm a grown man now, I've got a lot of responsibility.

"I get one go in this life, the boxing isn't going to last forever and you probably won't find a fighter that trains harder who is more dedicated than me. You will never see me struggle or tire over 12 rounds."

There is a local flavour to Saturday's headline act as Masoud brings a Telford background himself having previously boxed out of Wellington Boxing Club.

It is not the first time the pair have locked horns – but it is the first time since they both turned professional. Davies and Masoud were teenagers when they last went head-to-head, as amateurs in junior and youth scenes.

Liam Davies speaks to the media (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images).

Masoud won both, including one on a split-decision. Davies admitted if somebody would have told him 10 years ago, while boxing Masoud in the CYP Youth Championship at a social club in Coventry, that the pair would meet at the top of a bill live on TNT Sports he would have struggled to believe it.

"Boxing wasn't my main priority back then," admitted Davies, whose ultimate aim is to tackle undisputed divisional king Naoya Inoue of Japan. "Things happened and changed, I grew up and took responsibility on my own shoulders. I've blossomed since then and am grateful. This is people's dream. I want to live it to the fullest.

"Those feelings from British and Europeans, taking these belts to my grandad (the grave of Davies' grandad, Brian, who was a significant boxing influence), seeing my mother who has had hard times, bringing her good times and positivity is the best feeling ever, that's why I put myself through the hard work to give something back to them.

"We boxed last time in a social club as amateurs, to come here 10 years or so on to do a main event on TNT is massive, not only for me but him, so I respect him for that.

"He wants to do me and I want to do him. I'm sure after we'll shake hands and show respect, we've both come a long way and are both trying to provide for our family. You see a lot of talk in boxing but after it's respect, the journey is hard and not always straight-forward, we're in a one per cent club not many can do it.

"I appreciate him but this is my time and I'm confident that I'll prove it."