World champ Liam Davies to meet fans at New Bucks Head

Davies’ highly-anticipated defence of his IBO super bantamweight belt against Shabaz Masoud takes place on November 2 at the BP Pulse Arena in Birmingham.

And the Donnington-born fighter will be guest of honour at the SEAH Stadium, where the Bucks will be wearing fight-branded shirts for their clash with Alvechurch.

Davies will defend his undefeated record of 16 wins (eight by knockout) agaionst Masoud and is eager to drum up as much support as he can from his home town.

The fighter claimed his world title when he defeated Erik Robles in March.

He will be introduced to fans on the pitch at half-time where he will show off his world title belt to his home crowd s ahead of his big night.

The 29-year-old will also be featured in the matchday programme and will spend the match in the hospitality lounge where he will mingle with supporters.