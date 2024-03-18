Liam Davies targetting massive year

Having already won the English, British and European belts, the 27-year-old took on his biggest challenge yet when he faced Erik Robles Ayala in Birmingham on Saturday night.

But a punch-perfect display saw Davies drop the Mexican in the second round with a right uppercut and left hook.

Robles was wobbled but allowed to continue, as Davies piled on the pressure to secure the stoppage with a clean right hand and left hook combination.

Now, after achieving his dream of securing a world title, Davies is planning bigger things this year.

He said: “It’s a blessing. I had my debut in Birmingham and i just won the first of many world titles in Birmingham.

“I’ve had a great fan base from the start and they were out and loud. I want to thank them for travelling down.

“Respect to Erik Robles. I beat a proper champion there. He’s been out sparring Naoya Inoue and he’s beaten some good fighters on his way. This is the start of a massive 2024.”

Ahead of this fight, Davies spoke to the Shropshire Star about wanting to secure his family’s future with a big win.

He was also focused on making his family proud and taking the belt to the grave of his late grandfather Brian Davies, who used to run the Donnington Boxing Club and helped train Davies as a child.

The Telford fighter took his previous belts to the grave and was able to do the same again after his biggest win yet, taking him to a professional record of 16-0.

“I’m going to go straight to the grave,” an emotional Davies said after the fight.

“My grandad started this off and he never told a lie, he said I can be world champion and I’ve proved it.

“I love him very much and I’m blessed.

“I want to thank TNT, Frank and Queensberry, since I’ve been with them my life has turned around and I’m very grateful.

“I’m just a council kid from an estate who has worked hard and had this massive dream from the start.

“Now I’m turning it into reality, honestly, I’m blessed.”

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren was seen celebrating Davies’ win ringside as he dropped Robles in the second round.

Davies showed aggression, accuracy and power in a sublime display that could now set up bigger future fights.

“British, Commonwealth, European and now this – everything’s he’s done, he’s done in style,” Warren said.

“That was a world class finish and world class performance. Think of the fight he (Robles) had with Lee McGregor who everyone was raving about. He done a job tonight. I can’t tell you how exciting it was. That was a brilliant performance.”