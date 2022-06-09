Telford's Raheem Muhammad raring to go for second professional fight

Raheem Muhammad and promoter Frank Warren

The Telford fighter is on the undercard of Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions event at the Telford International Centre on June 11, and will fight at the slightly higher weight of bantamweight, rather than super-flyweight, as he comes off Ramadan.

Muhammad made his professional debut in November and after a seven-month wait for this second bout, the 20-year-old is desperate to get in the ring.

He told the Shropshire Star: "I feel fit and ready to go. I was training throughout Ramadan and training has been wicked, to be honest.

"I feel sharp and ready to go. During Ramadan I wasn't sparring, which was a bit weird, but I've done plenty of sparring now and I'm flying.

"If you feel good you know you'll perform too, and I feel wicked.

"I definitely wanted to be out quicker and was meant to be out in February, but it didn't happen and shows got pushed back.

"Ramadan then came around and I had to take the month off, so little things were stopping me from fighting.

"I want to be busy now. I'll get this fight out the way and hope to get another one a lot sooner.

"I want that feeling again that I had in my debut. I see everyone else fighting and it makes me hungry.

"It is kind of frustrating because I just want to get back in there and show everybody what I can do. Including this fight I want at least four fights this year. I want to be active and get these fights in."

On the night he will face journeyman Stephen Jackson, who has a record of 1-19.

However, Jackson has never been stopped in those 19 losses and even took undefeated fighter Andrew Cain to a decision, meaning Muhammad is not taking him lightly.

"His record is quite deceiving because he is quite tough," Muhammad added.

"Look at his fight with Andrew Cain. He fought Jackson when he had six wins and six stoppages and he couldn't get him out of there, when before that he was stopping people within a minute.

"It goes to show that he's no easy pushover opponent. In terms of boxing skill I wouldn't say he's the greatest but he has put people over.

"He fought a guy named Blane Hyland and put him over, and that kid is very good.

"He's put others through tough rounds and is not an easy opponent, he's very awkward.

"I always have to be on my game, all it takes is one punch against anyone and it's lights out.

"It would be nice to be the first person to stop him, it would be amazing, but I'm not really aiming for it.

"I'm aiming to get the rounds in, coming off Ramadan and seven months since my last fight, I want to get the ball rolling again."

This fight will also be Muhammad's first in Telford as a professional and he is delighted to see his home town hosting another big sporting event.

"It's been quite a few years since I've fought in Telford as an amateur but now I'm back as a professional," he said.

"I'm grateful for it. I was meant to be fighting in Derby before that got postponed so I'm happy it's in Telford.