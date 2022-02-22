Telford boxer Brad Thompson continues unbeaten professional start

Telford’s Bradley Thompson, right, in action in his fight against Liverpool’s Jack Dwyer Picture: MSN Images

The 20-year-old improved his record to 3-0 after taking all four rounds of their contest in Wolverhampton on Friday night.

But he was made to work all the way by Dwyer, who had clearly come to win was happy to stand and trade throughout.

In the end the highly-touted Thompson’s class came through as he claimed a 40-36 points win, along with some valuable experience.

In the main event at the Hangar Events Venue, Wolverhampton welterweight Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother after seeing off Newark’s Fonz Alexander.

The 32-year-old held up a photo of his nan, who had passed away earlier in the week, as the third victory of his pro career was confirmed.

Cruiserweight Ryan Cotterell delivered the shot of the night when he floored Dudley’s Dave Preston to take victory on his pro debut.