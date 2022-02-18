Bradley Thompson aiming for a big year

Bradley Thompson. Picture: Manjit Narotra/MSN Images

He’s a part of BCB Promotions’ show in Wolverhampton, at the Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street), where there’s a Friday fight night this evening.

The former amateur stand-out stands at 2-0 in the pro ranks, although both of those affairs have seen him overcome some adversity.

Last May’s pro debut came in the car park at the Sheffield Arena, where a rain-sodden ring hampered his movement, although he still notched a fourth round TKO over Steven Maguire.

There were far bigger problems afoot when he fought again in November, taking on Spaniard Alejandro Torres, in the Stadium Suite at Walsall Football Club’s Banks’s Stadium.

Thompson was well on top going into the third round, before dropping to the canvas after dislocating his shoulder, which nearly led to him being counted out.

The youngster rallied and battled through the last two rounds, without dropping either session, to have his hand raised on points, through a 39-37 scoreline.

The 20-year-old, who is from Donnington in Telford, showed his mettle to see the final bell and hopes for a more hassle-free outing this time.

The second-generation fighter is the son of Tristan Davies, a former Midlands champion and now his coach, and brother of Liam Davies, who holds the English bantamweight title.

As an amateur, Thompson was a three-time national champion and boxed for England at junior and youth level, winning a silver medal at the 2017 Junior Three Nations tournament.

He claimed England Junior titles in two consecutive years and added England Youth honours, finishing on 81 amateur contests with 66 victories for Donnington Boxing Club.

Thompson’s shoulder is now fully healed. He said: “I had a few weeks of physio and that helped me to recover quickly. I’m raring to go, there have been no problems with it since.

“I probably just need four rounds where something isn’t going against me this time! I had my debut outdoors, in a wet ring, and I was slipping all over the place.

“Then to have to go through two rounds with one arm, only being able to use my backhand, was even harder, but I still think fans have seen a sneak peek of what I can do.

“I was pushing for a stoppage, I threw a right hook to the body and my shoulder just popped out. I took a knee, so I could wiggle my arm and get used to the pain.

“It was a real scare, as the referee was counting, and even my corner didn’t think I was going to get up, but I managed to carry on.

“I just kept trying to bring him on to the backhand but, with the injury, it was tough. I didn’t even lose that round, though, the referee scored it 9-9 with the knockdown.

“I was expecting him to come out all guns blazing, in the last round, so I kept composed and saw out the fight to get the win. Looking back, that was about all that I could expect.

“I just want to get the ball rolling again now and I have my expectations for this year. I’d like to get five fights in and then be going for titles in 2023.

“This year is about proving to people that I am what I say I am, an up-and-coming top prospect. I need to showcase what I’ve got.”