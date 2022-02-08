Shrewsbury heavyweights set for March bouts

Boxing stock picture

Former champion-turned-promoter Roddy Doran has announced Howes will top the bill against Caffan Humphreys at the Warehouse Severn Social on Saturday, March 5.

Also on the show, Dales meets Martin Williams for the vacant Midlands Area heavyweight championship.

Howes and Humphreys have both won belts with the Universal Boxing Alliance and Doran predicts a clash of styles in a fight that he says has been on the cards for a couple of years.

“We know what Caffan always goes looking for the knockout,” said Doran. “He isn’t coming to outpoint Benny. He’s coming to knock him out.

“But he can’t match Benny for skills. Benny can outbox him, but if he gets caught, he could be in trouble.”

Dales has been out of action for three years, since he was narrowly outpointed by Ash Addison in the final of a ‘Prizefighter’ tournament at Unit 32.