Shrewsbury's Mark Handley fired up for Callan Harley rematch

Mark Handley, right, facing Robin Deakin

The 41-year-old has decided to have a final bareknuckle boxing bout after he drew with Callan Harley last month (November).

The rematch goes ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, January 22 – and Handley predicts the judges will not be needed.

He said: “This time I will have eight weeks to prepare instead of three. This is my last dance and he won’t be able to stay with me.

“I probably would have retired if the decision had gone against me, but I know I would have won if I had the gas tank – and next time I will.

“Next time he will have me coming at him for six minutes. He won’t be able to handle it.

“I predict I will knock him out in the second or third round. I know he’s tough and can take a shot, but can he take my bombs for six minutes after I’ve had a full camp behind me ?

“I trained over Christmas, but I’m not that bothered. I didn’t fight for three years and I missed it.

“I want to keep the momentum going and I don’t want somebody else to fight Callan before I do.”

Handley fought his heart out to snatch a draw in their first fight. He was dropped late in the first round and that left him needing to win the next two to snatch a draw.

He did just that, staying on the front foot throughout the final four minutes and rocking Harley several times with his heavy punches.