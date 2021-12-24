Roha Hudson breaking new ground at Wellington Boxing Academy

Mo Fiaz, Roha Hudson and Bryn Jones

The 24-year-old put a sterling performance against fellow Telford boxer Kat Stanworth from Bright Star Boxing to win the over-81kg crown at the National Senior Development Championships final in London.

Hudson took the centre of the ring and used her long jab to her advantage before following it up with combinations to keep the pressure on her opponent and take home an unanimous decision victory.

She told the Shropshire Star: "I’m completely overwhelmed with emotions and overall pride. The weeks leading up to the finals you don’t have much time for feelings, you have to stay focused and keep a strong head game.

"As soon as they called out my winning name I felt instant relief and was flooded with all emotions. Since leaving the ring I have not stopped smiling, I am floating on air left feeling confident for my future in boxing."

Hudson, who is originally from Coventry but later moved to Telford, is also pleased to see women's boxing growing on both the local and national stage.

She added: "I have seen an increase on female boxers particularly since joining Wellington Boxing Academy. I have seen many great female boxers form in the club since training there myself, many going on to hold great records and gather great skills.

"It's great to have other women to be able to soar and connect with in the gym however the men have never made me feel like a minority or any different to themselves, it’s one big family really.

"What I have noticed since the return after Covid is the increase in younger females joining the children sessions. I hope that in the future women continue to find the courage to enter more male dominated sports."

For head coach Mo Fiaz, he believes the title is a result of Hudson's dedication to her craft.

He said: "I was over the moon as soon as they announced Roha's name. All the effort and hours of hard work she has put in the gym, has paid off. She stuck to the game plan and boxed beautifully throughout the whole fight.

"Our first female senior national champion, not only for the club but for Shropshire I believe! We are extremely proud to have a female champion, but a champion first and foremost of the nation which is an impressive accomplishment in any sport.