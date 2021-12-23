Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury boxer Lenny Evans eases to win on return to action

BoxingPublished:

Shrewsbury boxer Lenny Evans made a winning return to the ring at Birmingham’s H Suite on Sunday.

Lenny Evans
Lenny Evans

In BCB Promotions’ Jingle Brawls – the promotion’s final show of the year – he comfortaly shook off three-and-a-half years of ring rust against Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall.

Welterweight Evans boxed well to record a routine 40-36 win and move to 3-0.

However, fellow Shrewsbury fighter Luke Merrifield came up short against James Beech – who has now recorded back-to-back wins since his July loss to Chris Bourke for the WBC International super bantamweight title.

The result was a comprehensive 40-36 victory on the referee’s scorecard.

Elsewhere on the show, Hereford middleweight Liam O’Hare kicked off his pro career by taking on a man stepping in the ring for the 248th time, besting the evergreen Kevin McCauley 40-36.

The headline bout went the way of Birmingham’s Kane Baker against Luke Fash.

Two days earlier – on BCB Promotions’ Festive Fight Night – Wolverhampton’s Katie Healy was one of four home winners.

The 23-year-old defeated Hungary’s Martina Horgasz in her first six-round contest.

Birmingham’s Dylan Cheema won the headline bout in his home city’s H Suite – dispatching West Bromwich-born Jahfieus Faure.

Boxing
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News