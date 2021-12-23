Shrewsbury boxer Lenny Evans eases to win on return to action

Lenny Evans

In BCB Promotions’ Jingle Brawls – the promotion’s final show of the year – he comfortaly shook off three-and-a-half years of ring rust against Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall.

Welterweight Evans boxed well to record a routine 40-36 win and move to 3-0.

However, fellow Shrewsbury fighter Luke Merrifield came up short against James Beech – who has now recorded back-to-back wins since his July loss to Chris Bourke for the WBC International super bantamweight title.

The result was a comprehensive 40-36 victory on the referee’s scorecard.

Elsewhere on the show, Hereford middleweight Liam O’Hare kicked off his pro career by taking on a man stepping in the ring for the 248th time, besting the evergreen Kevin McCauley 40-36.

The headline bout went the way of Birmingham’s Kane Baker against Luke Fash.

Two days earlier – on BCB Promotions’ Festive Fight Night – Wolverhampton’s Katie Healy was one of four home winners.

The 23-year-old defeated Hungary’s Martina Horgasz in her first six-round contest.