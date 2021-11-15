Shabaz Masoud bags biggest boxing win of his career

Shabaz Masoud. Credit: MTK Global

The 25-year-old, who came through at Wellington Boxing Academy, topped the bill on the MTK Global North East show on Saturday, with a dominant points victory over Diego Alberto Ruiz.

Masoud continued his unbeaten professional record and moved to 9-0 after the referee scored the bout 99-91 in favour of 'The Maverick'.

Ruiz (23-4), has an impressive pedigree fighting for national titles in Argentina and handed Masoud his toughest test in his short career but the super-bantamweight proved why boxing pundits are dubbing him as a potential world title challenger.

Masoud said: “I’ve been saying for a while, I know I’m ready for a title. The only man I saw Ruiz lose to was Michael Conlan, and he’s fighting for a world title next. This is my ninth fight now. Imagine where I’ll be when I get to 12, 13 fights.

“Who wants the smoke, come get some. I want titles. If I boxed a bit more I could have gone him out of there, I live four hours away and I still managed to bring 150 people here.

“Thanks to everyone for supporting me, and watch this space to see what is next.”

Trainer Ben Davison, who previously trained heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, added: “That was Shabaz’s ninth fight and was a risk, so he had to be disciplined with that performance and he was able to show what we’ll be working on.

“He got it right and got the job done so I’m delighted, especially as I flew back from America for it. We’ll speak to MTK Global now and see what they have in store next. There are some big plans for him.”

Bradley Thompson. Picture: MSN Images/Manjit Narotra.

Meanwhile, Telford boxer Bradley Thompson continued his winning run in his fledgling career after surviving a late scare.

The 20-year-old, who is the younger brother of English bantamweight title holder Liam Davies, extended his professional record to 2-0 on Sunday on a BCB Promotions 'Rising Stars' show at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

But the contest was not straightforward as Thompson seemed to dislocate his shoulder midway through his four round fight with Spaniard Alejandro Torres. The Telford man had been boxing comfortably until his shoulder appeared to pop as he threw a jab.