Mark Handley, right, facing Robin Deakin

The 41-year-old revealed he plans to quit combat sports after his bareknuckle boxing match at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20.

Handley is matched with Callan Harley and says that after around two decades having “wars” in the MMA cage and boxing ring, he is nearing the end.

“I’ve got three fights left on my contract with BKB TM,” he said, “and I’m still hungry.

“But I will see how this one goes and then make a decision.

“I’m not getting any younger.

“It’s been two years since my last fight and I’ve missed it. I’ve missed that feeling you get when you think about the fight coming up, that bit of anxiety you feel that keeps you going.

“It’s a good feeling.

“Fighting has definitely saved my life. Without it I would be either an alcoholic or in jail.

“Fighting has given me discipline and something to aim for.

“I haven’t got many mates, but I’ve got loads of sparring partners and they are like brothers to me.

“They all know about the sacrifices you have to make – and the fear you feel.

“I’m not afraid of fighting anyone or even afraid of losing. I’m afraid of looking bad, of putting all that work in and then not doing myself justice.”

Handley has built a reputation for being a hard competitor.

He served a 14-fight amateur MMA apprenticeship before turning professional and went on to battle many of the country’s top flyweights.

That was followed by the switch to bareknuckle boxing and when BKB bosses were looking for someone to fight UFC legend Brad Pickett, Handley jumped at the chance.

“I thought it was worth the gamble,” he said. “In BKB, it only takes one punch.

“But he caught me behind the ear and once you take a shot there you’re in trouble. I might have recovered from it, but then he smashed my nose.

“I didn’t come out of that one too well, but of all the fights I’ve had I’ve only been smashed four times – and I’ve been in with some good lads.”

Handley was hoping to face ex-pro gloved boxer Tom Chadburn , but he pulled out and instead, he meets Harley.

He made a winning start to his BKB career with a points win over Jamie Oldfield in September.

“He’s got some nice skills,” said Handley of the 35-year-old from Peterborough. “While I’m an out-and-out fighter!

“I’ve only had three weeks to prepare, but that should be enough to get fit.

“I need to be fit to fight the way I do. My style is pressure, pressure, pressure – and never take a backward step.