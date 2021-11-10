Boxer Shabaz Masoud ready for his next step up

Shabaz Masoud. Credit: MTK Global

The 25-year-old, who honed his skills at Wellington Boxing Academy, was originally due to face James Beech Jnr on Saturday, November 13 until the Walsall fighter withdrew after contracting Covid-19.

Instead, Masoud will be the main event against 23-3 Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz, who has an impressive pedigree fighting for national titles in his homeland.

And super-bantamweight Masoud, who has an 8-0 record, is prepared for the step-up in opponent.

"He's a good fighter," he told the Shropshire Star.

"A lot of people around my level didn't want to take this fight. He's won 23 and had 12 knockouts. He's only lost three.

"His last loss, which was a couple years ago, was against Michael Conlan and he's now fighting at world level.

"I could have taken a much easier fight and taken my time with it, but I'm not in this game to fight bums. I'm feeling really sharp and fit. I've been in a happy place in camp. I know it's cliché but this is the best I've felt.

"I want to step up and beat him and then step up even more. My last fight was a step up and this fight is a step up.

"This fight should have been for a title but unfortunately it isn't because of a few issues behind the scenes.

"But I know as soon as I beat this guy that is what is next up for me."

Taking a step up with each fight has been Masoud's strategy so far as he builds towards a title fight.

He was previously overlooked for the English title and the 'Maverick' believes he now deserves more.

"I'm not even thinking about the English title, I want the British, Commonwealth or European, or even an International to give me a world ranking," he added.

"My goal in this sport is to be a world champion one day. I'm past the English title stage now.

"I've skipped the queue. Forget the English level. I was mandatory for a year-and-a-half and I couldn't get one opponent to fight at super-bantamweight for the English title.

"It is what it is. No-one wanted to take the fight so it's better to step up. I'm ready and have paid my dues in the gym. The cream will always rise to the top."

Masoud has been working with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison for more than a year now, and moved away from his family to live in Essex and focus on his career.

And now the fighter believes he is reaping the rewards from their growing relationship.

He said: "It's wicked. I feel like we have a really good bond and every day he is teaching.

"I'm picking it up quite comfortably. Before we were new to each other and were getting used to one another, now we've established our relationship and we understand each other.