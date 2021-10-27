Telford boxer Liam Davies out to make family proud

Liam Davies. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The Telford fighter added another belt to his collection this month when he secured the WBC International Silver super-bantamweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Dixon Flores.

It came just under a year since he won his first professional belt, the English bantamweight crown.

Davies spoke to the Shropshire Star at the time about achieving his dream of taking a belt to his grandfather Brian Davies' grave – the man who initially began training him at Donnington Boxing Club as a child – and he has now continued his tradition in his journey to make his family proud.

"I've taken two belts to him now – It's always good to go there and reflect," Davies told the Shropshire Star.

"I don't congratulate myself, but I pat myself on the back and then want some more.

"I wouldn't be doing boxing if it wasn't for my grandad. He played a massive part.

"He used to tell me 'it'll all come'. Now it's finally happening, it's mad. When he said it, it just felt like words, but maybe there's some truth behind it.

"I wouldn't be here without him and my dad, they both played a massive part. I've been really lucky to have those men behind me. I've been blessed.

"Once I lost my grandad my dad took that role and he does it all now. We're really close. I hope he's proud and the rest of my family, that makes all the hard work worth it."

Another man who has been behind Davies is promoter Frank Warren.

The Telford boxer has fought under the Queensberry Promotions banner in his last three fights and it has helped Davies get the exposure he needs to build a successful career.

"He's got me two belts, paid me the most money I've ever been paid and he's put me on BT Sport for my last three fights – I can't thank him enough," Davies added.

"I have to make sure I keep training now and these fights will happen.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out soon. I'm sure I'll stay with Frank for a very long time."

Coming out of the Flores fight, Davies boosted his stock even further by going 10 rounds – for the first time in his career – and only losing one round in total among all three judges.

After the fight he called out whoever the winner would be of the main event bout between Brad Foster and Jason Cunningham – in which the latter won the European, Commonwealth and British super-bantamweight titles.

Davies was set to face undefeated Andrew Cain before he withdrew with illness, while hot prospect Dennis McCann has been touted as a possible opponent.

First, Davies is having to recover from a hand injury – which is fortunately not broken – and then he wants to return in February.

"Next I want someone who is a higher rank than me because I want to push on to better things.

"Cain can wait now. He has to go win something now because I have two belts, he's behind me now. If he wins something we can make it a big fight.

"But the fight I want is the McCann fight. That's the biggest fight out there for me and hopefully next year we can make it happen.

"I'd definitely take the McCann fight next. I'd defend one of my belts against him because it's a big fight.

"We are in talks for the McCann fight and I've spoken to Frank about it, but I doubt it's going to happen. I just have to keep winning. He wants to build us both up and make it a massive fight. He knows the game and I trust him (Warren).

"They've mentioned about me fighting an undefeated Mexican in February first.

"I'd never turn down a fight as long as it's good for me and puts me forward. I'm well up for it. I'm in a good position now and I want to keep getting in better ones.

"Now I've had 11 professional fights, I think I've found my feet at the right time. The hard fights will keep coming.

"I called Cunningham out but I've seen on his interview he said he wouldn't fight me unless they offered him massive money, which is fair enough because he's ahead of me.