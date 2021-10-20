Dream start for Macauley Owen

Owen recently signed with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions

Owen recently signed with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and finally made his bow as a professional this month.

Now aged 24, Owen has an impressive haul of amateur honours to go with his 75 fights and after the pandemic halted and eventually killed off his Olympic dream, he realised another dream by destroying journeyman Michael Horabin within two minutes of the first round.

“I am very fortunate and it was a dream come true,” said Owen, who comes from Telford and trains at Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall. “Unfortunately I didn’t make it on the TV viewing because I was so far down on the undercard, but I’ve put myself in the position to get a TV slot very soon – it couldn’t have gone any better for me.

“Realistically for my career and progression, Frank Warren and his team want exciting fighters who will be explosive and take the finishes when they’re there.

“To do it in two minutes, I couldn’t have done it much better.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too long before I’m further up on the card and get that TV slot.

“I’ve said from day one that I’m going to be a really exciting fighter.

“When people watch boxing, it’s entertainment. They want a great fight and people giving it their own – but people love to see stoppages.

“If I can bring as many of them to the table for people spending their money to see me, then I’ll make it the best experience for them.”

Owen had said before the fight that he had some excited nerves ahead of making his debut, knowing that a huge crowd would be in attendance at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

But he insists those butterflies quickly disappeared as he prepared to make the ring walk.

“There was no pressure at all, I was that raring to go it was unbelievable,” Owen added. “In my head while I was warming up all I could think of was the prep I’ve done and the times I’ve been pushed back time after time for this.

“I was always going to make sure I made the most of it and I really did.

“From the warm-up I was switched on and I didn’t get any nerves. There was some before the warm up, by over-thinking a little bit, but as soon as I got my headphones in it was go time, and I clearly showed it.

“I felt like I was made for it. It just fit, everything fit that day. I couldn’t think of anywhere I’d rather be.

“When I got in the ring it was unbelievable. The crowd got behind me – Telford turned up for my first fight! It was quality.”

Now, Owen is eager to make that walk once again as quickly as possible, as soon as an issue with his hand has cleared up.

He said: “It’s given me that push to carry on. I plan on doing the exact same thing the next time I get in the ring, and the time after that!

“It’s only built my confidence and makes me want to be an even better athlete and boxer.

“If I can continue having nights like that through the rest of my career, it’ll be a very successful career. I’m looking forward to it all.

“I have hurt my hand in the process, clearly heads aren’t that soft to be punching!

“Those eight ounce gloves really are something else, so I need to give my wrist a bit of time to get better.

“I prepared 10 months for this fight and it couldn’t have gone any better. I’m fit as a fiddle and stronger than ever.

“Whenever I get the call up I’m ready to go, as long as my hand is better.

“It’s not broken, I think it’s just a sprain. I was letting it go quite hard that day, putting my all into the punches.