Shrewsbury boxer Mark Handley will fight for millions

Handley will go face-to-face with Robin Deakin for a third time this September at The O2 in London.

The first two fights between the Shrewsbury scrapper and internet sensation Deakin, a veteran of more than two decades in the amateur, professional and bareknuckle circles, racked up more than 3.5million views online.

The pair drew their first contest after Handley secured an early knockdown before he went on to drop Deakin on the way to a points victory in the rematch.

Handley said: “The fights have had so many views because he’s an idiot and people like to see him get beaten up. I’m happy to give the public what they want again. We will end up with more views than Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. How crazy is that?

“It’s not bad for a lad from Shrewsbury.

“The reason we get so many views is because he’s non stop in social media and it winds people up.

“They want to see him get smashed and I’m the man for the job.”

Handley, 40, has vowed to stop journeyman Deakin when they meet in the capital on September 12 after promoters BKB confirmed the date.

The sparky says he only has three fights left before retirement. He fought MMA legend Brad Pickett on his bareknuckle debut last year and was stopped in round one.