Wellington boxer Shabaz Masoud joins MTK Global

The undefeated super-bantamweight, who fights out of Wellington Boxing Academy, has shone in front of the TV cameras as he rises through the ranks of the professional game.

After signing with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last year, the 24-year-old has now added MTK to his team – who look after several high profile fighters including heavyweight favourite Tyson Fury.

“I’m buzzing – I needed to find a team that was going to help me move to the next level and this is it,” Masoud told the Shropshire Star.

“MTK are the best in the business and it’s exactly what I needed.”

Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison will co-manage Masoud under MTK, alongside his current manager Mervyn Turner.

Davison, who has proudly tipped the ‘Maverick’ to have a successful fighting career, will also be part of his corner for future fights.

“Ben Davison has always been a big influence on my career,” Masoud added.

“He’s always been in the background whenever I needed him, I would ring him and he would give me advice.

“The time was right so we came together. He walked me out on my Frank Warren debut.

“I always get good advice from him and timing was perfect.

“We’re focusing day by day and we’ll now go on to bigger things.”

Although focus will be put on the MTK brand and Davison’s involvement, Masoud insists that family comes first as Wellington head coach, and his uncle, Mo Fiaz will still be part of the four-man corner team.

“Loyalty is very important in boxing,” Masoud said.

“My team is strong and we’re strong together. My uncle Mo Fiaz is still with the team too, he’s in my corner.

“My four will be Ben, Asgar Tair, Mervyn and my uncle.

“Mo has always looked after me and my family with my best interests at heart.

“I couldn’t put anyone else in that corner, he’s family.

“That family element is important.

“I’ve also been with Mervyn from the start, he’s a good guy and I didn’t want to push him out.

“That would have been the wrong thing to do, he’s been good to me.”

Masoud’s record currently stands at 7-0 after a points victory over Stefan Nicolae in his last fight in November last year.

With the coronavirus putting the sport on hold for months, Masoud is now close to announcing his next fight – while revealing that he’s currently in a fight camp in Spain with world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Josh Taylor.

“We’re in training camp in Spain at the moment with Billy and Josh,” he said.

“We’ve been out here for a week-and-a-half and we don’t know how long we’ll be out here.

“It could be two months or a couple more weeks, we just don’t know. We’re staying ready and I should have a fight sorted in the next two weeks.

“I’m letting Ben, Mervyn and MTK deal with who my opponents are, I just do my job in the ring.”