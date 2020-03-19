Telford boxing pros must wait to step in ring

Shabaz Masoud and Aroon Fiaz – both fighting out of Wellington Boxing Academy – have seen their bouts in early April postponed due to the pandemic.

Super-bantamweight Masoud was pencilled in to fight on the undercard of the Ultimate Boxxer event in Altrincham – live on BT Sport – on April 3.

Cruiserweight Fiaz was on the bill for the Tommy Owens Promotions card at Villa Park on April 10.

Neither fighter had a confirmed opponent yet.

It comes after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all public events under their control until the end of March.

BCB Promotions acted swiftly to cancel their Telford Takeover event on April 4, in anticipation that the postponement period may be extended into next month.